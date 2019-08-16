American Financial Group (AFG) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $367,584 as Share Value Rose; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Value Rose, Sigma Planning Trimmed by $566,984 Its Stake

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 12,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 710,019 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 54,377 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 32,740 shares to 749,850 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 3,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 16,000 shares. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has invested 0.34% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 115,860 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 281,367 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 190,833 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 15,865 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 54 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank &. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 6,498 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 20 shares stake. Rmb Mngmt Llc reported 128,416 shares. 350,600 are held by Uss Invest.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group in paratransit deal with AFH – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American Insurance Group expands to another state – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.16M for 28.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 16,394 shares to 23,028 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 376,334 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.23% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1.42M shares. Strs Ohio has 65,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 5,291 shares. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Champlain Inv Ltd Co has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 572 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 26,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 76,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&R Cap Management invested in 1,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.1% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 105,702 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Stonebridge Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 6,384 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hormel Foods Stock Is Making a Move Up As Brands Top Grocery Categories – Investorplace.com” published on March 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pork producers win dismissal of price-fixing suit – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.