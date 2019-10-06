American Financial Group (AFG) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Its Position by $25.46 Million; Masco (MAS) Holder Channing Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 170.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 249,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 395,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.57 million, up from 146,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 179,306 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 32,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 449,488 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64M, up from 416,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.06 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust accumulated 54 shares. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,024 shares. Ameriprise has 300,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Gp Inc has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 334 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,916 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 56,798 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,300 shares. 343,365 are held by Wealthquest Corp. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 22,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cibc Markets Inc holds 0% or 4,026 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces the Pricing of $125 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures Due 2059 – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Trump appoints Carl Lindner III to Kennedy Center board – Cincinnati Business Courier” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 208,972 shares to 487,689 shares, valued at $31.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 153,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,946 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,002 shares to 36,708 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,705 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 82,781 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 10,327 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 2.72M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pggm Invs invested in 0.13% or 665,799 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 14,046 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 1,198 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 37,095 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 9,300 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 22.77M shares. Creative Planning stated it has 22,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantitative Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 15,017 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 13,050 shares.