American Financial Group (AFG) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Cim Investment Mangement Boosted Digital Realy Trust (DLR) Stake By $654,615

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) stake by 207.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 5,595 shares as Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 8,292 shares with $977,000 value, up from 2,697 last quarter. Digital Realy Trust Inc now has $26.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.24 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

BidaskScore gave American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares a new Hold rating in a a report issued to clients on Friday, 4 October.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.44M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

The stock increased 1.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 179,306 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $12200 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 3.25% above currents $130.27 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

