American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Has Trimmed by $11.57 Million; Washington Capital Management Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Cut by $313,200

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.7. About 398,098 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 573,548 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth accumulated 945 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 2,941 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dana Inv Advisors invested in 0.15% or 9,253 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.09% or 848,068 shares in its portfolio. 307,817 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Moreover, Numerixs Techs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.16% or 4,859 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 2,850 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.75% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 61,750 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,973 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd reported 753,318 shares.