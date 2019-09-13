American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $2.29 Million; Stifel Financial Has Upped Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 113.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 8,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, up from 3,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 91,020 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 411,059 shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 735,065 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 15,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc holds 331,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 8,172 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0% or 2,104 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 420,743 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 1,600 are owned by Numerixs Inv. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,860 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co has 5,199 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock reported 8.59M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Leavell Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 7,600 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholders of Independent Bank Corp. Approve Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc Acquisition – Business Wire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. Announces Completion of MNB Bancorp Acquisition – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INDB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.