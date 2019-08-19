American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) as Market Valuation Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 220,382 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.7. About 348,210 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 7,521 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 96,704 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 168 shares. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated reported 5,841 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 14,292 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 18,900 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 35,808 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 6,498 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 3,085 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc owns 11,772 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 100,527 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.