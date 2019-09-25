American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $2.29 Million; Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) Stock Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Holding

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.79. About 8,161 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 16,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 112,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 129,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 7,780 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – WESIZWE SEES FY HEPS 18.88C-23.91C VS 25.15C Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q EPS 44c; 23/03/2018 – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2017 Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 11/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Gupta: Hep A outbreak should be taken seriously but not time to panic

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares to 16,750 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.45M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Holly Energy Partners LP: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 47,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0% or 26,735 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 145,141 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). First Trust Advisors LP has 225,975 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 7,100 shares. 81,359 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Next Fin Group, Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj owns 112,938 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 8,600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 97,067 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0% or 130 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.69 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.22% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 36,122 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5,916 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 16,000 shares stake. American Gru 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 100% or 2.67 million shares. Asset reported 4,154 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Retirement Of Alabama has 92,157 shares. 4,772 were accumulated by Cibc World Corporation. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 135,824 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Llc holds 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 137,600 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0.02% or 55,494 shares. 12,485 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Asset Management One Ltd owns 38,590 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner sells $17 million in company stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.