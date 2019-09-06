American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Holder Financial Architects Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 383,233 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 310 shares. 750,409 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. Swiss State Bank holds 252,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 448,357 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has 1,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2.85 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank reported 54 shares stake. Verity And Verity Lc holds 0.14% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 6,399 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group invested 0.13% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 56 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 10,668 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 190,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc accumulated 12,134 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 96,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 722,214 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,815 are held by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Yorktown And Research has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Capital reported 190,230 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 147,665 shares. Seatown Pte accumulated 54,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Lc has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,144 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 18,298 were accumulated by Argentiere Capital Ag. Jmg Finance Group holds 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,263 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 22,408 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 11,015 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv has 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Heartland Consultants holds 38,723 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fin holds 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,555 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,245 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.