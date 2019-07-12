American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Price Declined While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted Stake

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 249,366 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 78,738 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 15/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TAILORX ACHIEVED SUFFICIENT INFORMATION TO RENDER CONCLUSION REGARDING EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER PATIENTS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.85M for 13.04 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 161,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Nordea holds 0.08% or 421,064 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 120,477 shares in its portfolio. Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 46,559 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 91,847 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 4,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd stated it has 81,359 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 14,397 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 257,732 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 8,806 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,300 shares to 210,600 shares, valued at $33.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,116 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 32,090 shares. Granahan Invest Ma has 0.44% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 17,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Ameritas Inv Inc reported 1,734 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 8,606 shares. Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 340,847 shares. Fund Management holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Franklin holds 405,954 shares. Citadel Lc owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 355,673 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 8,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,603 are held by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 122,831 shares. Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $89.50 million activity. Vaughn James J also sold $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Cole G Bradley sold $1.21 million. 50,000 shares were sold by Shak Steven, worth $3.81M. $211,683 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was sold by Radford Jason W. on Tuesday, January 22.

