American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Its Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Increases Position in Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC)

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.7. About 348,210 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Change in Reporting of its Annuity Segment Results – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Great American Insurance Group expands to another state – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 89,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,966 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Is A Great Long-Term Buy And Hold – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering To Buy KeyW In $815M Deal – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Jacobs Engineering’s FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.