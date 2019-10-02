American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position as Share Value Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Its Best Buy (BBY) Holding by $1.66 Million; Valuation Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 24,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 126,237 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, down from 150,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 1.43M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 137,196 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 65,408 shares to 86,809 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

