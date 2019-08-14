American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 61,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 10.63M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 258,500 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited accumulated 0.02% or 17,655 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 56 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 115,142 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 310 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 100 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bryn Mawr reported 30,887 shares. 957,306 are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 115,398 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 5,049 are held by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,844 shares to 622,816 shares, valued at $110.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,257 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

