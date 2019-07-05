American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Boosted Holding

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 172,265 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 894,199 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – Britain’s BT to close defined benefits pension scheme; 24/05/2018 – Thomas Seal: Exclusive: BT reviewing options for Openreach network, valued at up to $33 billion, after buyer hopefuls come; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 23/03/2018 – BT GROUP: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HOLDS 12.06% OF VOTING RIGHTS; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.55P, GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.4P, UNCHANGED FROM 2016/17; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FOR 10 YEARS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2030, BT WILL MAKE ANNUAL PAYMENTS OF AROUND £900M TYPICALLY BY 31 MARCH EACH YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Owen Walker: Breaking – BT Pension Scheme agrees to sell majority stake in Hermes in £410m deal to Federated; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT JOINS FORCES WITH EUROPOL TO BUILD A SAFER CYBER SPACE; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £850M OF THIS WAS PAID IN MARCH 2018 AND REMAINING £1,250M IS TO BE PAID BY 30 JUNE 2019; 24/05/2018 – BT’S OPENREACH GRID SAID TO ATTRACT PRIVATE EQUITY, INFRA FUNDS

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BT sport claims WWE show rights from Sky – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group -3.4% as Deutsche Bank cuts to Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadband Providers Begin 5G Rollout Worldwide – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group -3.3% after mixed FY earnings, ambitious targets – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BT Group: Dividend At Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial (AFG) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management North America reported 17,591 shares. Bartlett And Co Lc has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 1.16M were accumulated by Invesco. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 20,645 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Btim holds 0.09% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 66,563 shares. Bluecrest Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 2,862 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 7,285 shares in its portfolio. Covington Investment has invested 1.42% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Limited Co has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 257,732 shares. Magnetar Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 14,397 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 2,180 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs accumulated 0% or 5,093 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.