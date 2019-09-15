American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Trimmed by $2.29 Million as Share Value Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Ball (BLL) Holding as Stock Rose

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 60,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 435,184 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.46 million, down from 495,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.33M shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37M for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball disposes tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc invested in 0.14% or 45,590 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 2.36% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 70,364 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 17,727 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 6,879 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 120,800 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru reported 230 shares. 5,969 were reported by Caprock Gru Inc. 13.32 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 29,172 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). First Midwest Financial Bank Division holds 13,945 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.58 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.43% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cornerstone Advsr Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 887 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 22,846 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,314 shares to 78,240 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.