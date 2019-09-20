American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) as Stock Value Rose; Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 297,181 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 574,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.03 million, down from 583,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.19% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 3,600 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 10,668 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 368,846 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,909 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 4,026 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Com has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.40 million shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 115,923 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 33,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 420,743 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Envestnet Asset owns 5,603 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 933 shares to 15,711 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).