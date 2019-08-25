American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position by $11.57 Million as Share Price Rose; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 202.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 192,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83M, up from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

