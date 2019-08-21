American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Lowered as Share Price Rose; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $17.53 during the last trading session, reaching $629.83. About 334,556 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 234,862 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP) by 311,760 shares to 683,315 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 581 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,323 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 1.28% or 96,414 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 33,391 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,346 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 118,664 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.2% or 2.69M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1,981 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 7,841 shares stake. France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.55% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 2,207 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,112 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited owns 12,249 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre plays politics – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group in paratransit deal with AFH – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Great American Insurance Group expands to another state – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp Tru reported 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Quantbot Lp stated it has 15,898 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group holds 5,841 shares. 386,295 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 157,175 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.07% or 121,998 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 16 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 35,287 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Management accumulated 0.38% or 350,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 257,732 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Riverhead Ltd invested in 7,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 2,862 shares. American Group Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).