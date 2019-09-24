American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Its Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $2.29 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Coatue Management Decreased Its Stake by $25.58 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 132,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707.93 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook inquiry as politicians call for tougher scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 11/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DELETED USER DATA AFTER FACEBOOK ASKED; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 293,027 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63,325 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $435.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 104,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,350 were accumulated by Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh. Factory Mutual Ins Communications accumulated 2.16% or 937,500 shares. Moreover, Milestone Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Mngmt Lc holds 155,669 shares or 6.19% of its portfolio. Provident Communication reported 1,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,471 shares. Verity Verity Llc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Lc has 4.67 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,203 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 24,285 shares stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 865,737 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 985,197 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 25,643 shares. Next Financial Gru accumulated 6 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 10 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 16,772 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 5,435 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com. Panagora Asset reported 420,743 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.1% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 7,270 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 1,100 shares. Highland Management owns 21,894 shares.

