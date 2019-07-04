American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

We will be comparing the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.18
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.51
|N/A
|-5.36
|0.00
In table 1 we can see American Finance Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us American Finance Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-162.7%
|-9.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13.74%
|12.38%
|-0.35%
|-11.96%
|0%
|-15.47%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|1.47%
|1.33%
|-13.46%
|-27.84%
|0%
|-3.51%
For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has weaker performance than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
American Finance Trust Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 5 of the 6 factors.
