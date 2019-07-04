American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

We will be comparing the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.18 N/A -0.35 0.00 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.51 N/A -5.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Finance Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Finance Trust Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -162.7% -9.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.1% of Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47% Spirit MTA REIT 1.47% 1.33% -13.46% -27.84% 0% -3.51%

For the past year Spirit MTA REIT has weaker performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 5 of the 6 factors.