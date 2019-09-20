American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.97 N/A -0.53 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.66 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Finance Trust Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American Finance Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.30% and an $14 consensus target price. Competitively Redwood Trust Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 8.56%. The data provided earlier shows that Redwood Trust Inc. appears more favorable than American Finance Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 86.17%. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while Redwood Trust Inc. has 12.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.