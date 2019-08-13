American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.24 N/A -0.53 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -183.07 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential downside is -8.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.