American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.24
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-183.07
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential downside is -8.93%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.