American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.97
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|17
|6.46
|N/A
|0.31
|55.33
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|1.4%
Analyst Recommendations
American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Finance Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 1.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 86.3% respectively. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|2.05%
|4.64%
|13.55%
|12.79%
|20.41%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
