American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.97 N/A -0.53 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 17 6.46 N/A 0.31 55.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Finance Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 1.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 86.3% respectively. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.