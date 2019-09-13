American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.13 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively New Senior Investment Group Inc. has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 17.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.