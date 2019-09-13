American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.80
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.13
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively New Senior Investment Group Inc. has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 17.00%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.
