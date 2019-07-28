American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.93 N/A -0.53 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.67 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 32.80% and its consensus target price is $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41% Five Point Holdings LLC -7.85% 1.81% 9.03% 12.07% -35.45% 21.76%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

Five Point Holdings LLC beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.