American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.93
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|23.67
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered American Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 32.80% and its consensus target price is $10.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.41%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|-7.85%
|1.81%
|9.03%
|12.07%
|-35.45%
|21.76%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Five Point Holdings LLC
Summary
Five Point Holdings LLC beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
