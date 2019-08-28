American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFINP) Is At $25.89 Formed Wedge; Verb Technology Company (VERB) SI Decreased By 38.63%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) had a decrease of 38.63% in short interest. VERB’s SI was 63,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.63% from 103,300 shares previously. With 190,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s short sellers to cover VERB’s short positions. The SI to Verb Technology Company Inc’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 7,534 shares traded. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has declined 76.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.22% the S&P500.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company has market cap of $25.12 million. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and clients to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE.

