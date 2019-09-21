American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.67
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides American Finance Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.