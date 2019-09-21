American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.67 N/A 0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Finance Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%