American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.91 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.82 N/A 1.77 9.18

Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Ladder Capital Corp is $18.83, which is potential 11.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.8% respectively. Comparatively, Ladder Capital Corp has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41% Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.