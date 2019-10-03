American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|26
|0.00
|105.73M
|-0.47
|0.00
|Great Ajax Corp.
|15
|0.00
|17.22M
|1.06
|13.14
In table 1 we can see American Finance Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|412,846,544.32%
|0%
|0%
|Great Ajax Corp.
|114,800,000.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Great Ajax Corp.
|-0.43%
|0.8%
|-1.9%
|8.33%
|4.92%
|15.89%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Ajax Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
