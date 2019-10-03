American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 26 0.00 105.73M -0.47 0.00 Great Ajax Corp. 15 0.00 17.22M 1.06 13.14

In table 1 we can see American Finance Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 412,846,544.32% 0% 0% Great Ajax Corp. 114,800,000.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats American Finance Trust Inc.