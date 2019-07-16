American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Comparing side by side

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.88
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|38
|7.59
|N/A
|1.56
|25.33
Table 1 demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|14.6%
|4.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 6.71% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.41%
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|5.16%
|18.07%
|13.07%
|22.38%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.
