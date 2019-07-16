American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Comparing side by side

Both American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.88 N/A -0.53 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.59 N/A 1.56 25.33

Table 1 demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 6.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.