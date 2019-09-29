American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Comparing side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 26 0.00 105.73M -0.47 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 5 -1.01 59.89M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Finance Trust Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 413,007,812.50% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. 1,304,366,764.67% -58.7% -8.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

