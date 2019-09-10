American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparing side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.79
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-4.35
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has 4.25% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.
Summary
American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
