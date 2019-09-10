American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparing side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.79 N/A -0.47 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.35 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has 4.25% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.