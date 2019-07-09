American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Comparing side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.12
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Power REIT
|6
|5.49
|N/A
|0.30
|20.20
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Power REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us American Finance Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13.74%
|12.38%
|-0.35%
|-11.96%
|0%
|-15.47%
|Power REIT
|0.66%
|2.52%
|3.39%
|3.8%
|0.32%
|8.93%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance while Power REIT has 8.93% stronger performance.
Summary
Power REIT beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.