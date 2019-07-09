American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Comparing side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.12 N/A -0.35 0.00 Power REIT 6 5.49 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Finance Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance while Power REIT has 8.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.