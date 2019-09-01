American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.22
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|5.98
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 0%. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Farmland Partners Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
