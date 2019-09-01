American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.22 N/A -0.53 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.98 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 0%. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.