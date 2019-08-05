American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Contrasting side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.29 N/A -0.53 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -5.05 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 54%. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.