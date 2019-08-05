American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Contrasting side by side

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.29
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-5.05
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
American Finance Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 54%. American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.