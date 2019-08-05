American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.16
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|194
|12.13
|N/A
|3.04
|69.73
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).
Profitability
Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|0.00%
|25%
|3.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 96.8% respectively. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|3.34%
|4.61%
|9.7%
|24.14%
|48.28%
|33.78%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while American Tower Corporation (REIT) had bullish trend.
Summary
American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
