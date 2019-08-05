American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.16 N/A -0.53 0.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 194 12.13 N/A 3.04 69.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 96.8% respectively. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while American Tower Corporation (REIT) had bullish trend.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.