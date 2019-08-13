American Finance Trust (AFIN) to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019; Raging Capital Management Trimmed By $2.23 Million Its Radcom LTD (RDCM) Position

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. American Finance Trust Inc’s current price of $12.01 translates into 0.76% yield. American Finance Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 433,227 shares traded. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has declined 21.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Radcom Ltd (RDCM) stake by 28.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as Radcom Ltd (RDCM)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 797,188 shares with $5.92 million value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Radcom Ltd now has $110.98 million valuation. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 47,316 shares traded or 346.38% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Raging Capital Management Llc increased Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 283,011 shares to 1.78 million valued at $31.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc stake by 88,101 shares and now owns 308,101 shares. American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on managing and acquiring a high-quality single and multi-tenant portfolio that is service-retail focused. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion.