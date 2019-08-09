American Finance Trust (AFIN) to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019; Amphenol (APH) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 238 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 223 trimmed and sold positions in Amphenol Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amphenol Corp in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. American Finance Trust Inc’s current price of $11.78 translates into 0.78% yield. American Finance Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 568,130 shares traded. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has declined 21.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $263.14M for 25.50 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 1.18M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.74 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on managing and acquiring a high-quality single and multi-tenant portfolio that is service-retail focused. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion.