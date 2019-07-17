American Finance Trust (AFIN) to pay $0.09 on Aug 15, 2019; Fastenal Co (FAST) Sentiment Is 0.88

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. American Finance Trust Inc’s current price of $11.44 translates into 0.80% yield. American Finance Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 451,797 shares traded. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fastenal Co (FAST) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 235 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 267 sold and trimmed equity positions in Fastenal Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 234.08 million shares, down from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fastenal Co in top ten holdings increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 229 Increased: 159 New Position: 76.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 28.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company for 666,000 shares. Route One Investment Company L.P. owns 8.12 million shares or 12.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 10.31% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 8.8% in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.94 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 23.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.