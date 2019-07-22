American Finance Trust (AFIN) to pay $0.09 on Aug 15, 2019; ALFA-LAVAL AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (ALFVF) Shorts Up By 31.52%

ALFA-LAVAL AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) had an increase of 31.52% in short interest. ALFVF’s SI was 1.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.52% from 931,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12256 days are for ALFA-LAVAL AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s short sellers to cover ALFVF’s short positions. It closed at $19.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. American Finance Trust Inc’s current price of $11.57 translates into 0.79% yield. American Finance Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 759,490 shares traded. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alfa Laval AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions for use in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Equipment, Process Technology, and Marine & Diesel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s fluid handling systems include automation equipment; fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical instruments; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank cover and accessories; and valves.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on managing and acquiring a high-quality single and multi-tenant portfolio that is service-retail focused. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion.