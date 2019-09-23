American Express Ord (AXP) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; Citigroup Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Decreased Holding

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (C) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 19,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 126,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 2.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in American Express Ord (AXP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, down from 52,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in American Express Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 535,145 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 198,100 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors accumulated 49 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Comm Ltd Co has 3,333 shares. Forbes J M & Company Llp reported 71,106 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Grassi, a California-based fund reported 23,050 shares. Washington Mgmt holds 0.26% or 1,862 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,706 shares. 59,119 are owned by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Burney Comm has 3,018 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd has invested 0.97% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 914 shares.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Spon Ads Each Rep 6 Ord Shs by 418,750 shares to 704,472 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.