American Express Company (AXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

We will be comparing the differences between American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 111 2.80 N/A 7.27 16.20 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -7.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Express Company and LM Funding America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Express Company and LM Funding America Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -662.3% -336.4%

Risk & Volatility

American Express Company’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. LM Funding America Inc.’s 2.67 beta is the reason why it is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Express Company and LM Funding America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 0 5 3.00 LM Funding America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.94% for American Express Company with consensus target price of $139.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Express Company and LM Funding America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of American Express Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of LM Funding America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44% LM Funding America Inc. -3.57% -1.46% 0.75% -23.73% -78.36% 14.41%

For the past year American Express Company was more bullish than LM Funding America Inc.

Summary

American Express Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors LM Funding America Inc.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.