American Express Company (AXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

As Credit Services companies, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 113 2.78 N/A 7.27 16.20 Barings BDC Inc. 10 6.94 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Express Company and Barings BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Express Company and Barings BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -4%

Volatility and Risk

American Express Company’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. In other hand, Barings BDC Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company and Barings BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 6 2.75 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American Express Company’s consensus price target is $136.43, while its potential upside is 6.42%. Competitively Barings BDC Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 10.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Barings BDC Inc. is looking more favorable than American Express Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of American Express Company shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of Barings BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of American Express Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.9% of Barings BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44% Barings BDC Inc. 2.91% 3.75% 5.03% 0.39% 5.65% 13.65%

For the past year American Express Company has stronger performance than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

American Express Company beats Barings BDC Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.