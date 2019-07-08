American Express Company (AXP) Stock Value Rose While Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered by $22.84 Million Its Stake; Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Position in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $355,397 as Shares Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 685,507 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.13 million, down from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.73 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

