American Express Company (AXP) Shareholder Adams Express Company Lifted Holding by $5.60 Million; Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Value Rose While Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position by $405,000

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.72. About 1.45 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45 million, up from 152,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10B market cap company. It closed at $118.24 lastly. It is up 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73,400 shares to 188,400 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,700 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77 million for 15.14 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.