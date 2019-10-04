American Express Company (AXP) Reaches $113.71 After 7.00% Up Move; Halliburton Company (HAL) Covered By 5 Bulls

The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 375,424 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $94.34B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $121.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AXP worth $6.60B more.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27's average target is 46.66% above currents $18.41 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 20.77% above currents $113.71 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target in Monday, July 22 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold American Express Company shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild Corp Il owns 4,755 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Btr Cap Inc invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 257,452 shares. 13,121 are held by Charter Tru. Artisan Prtnrs Lp stated it has 4.24 million shares. Grimes & Incorporated has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc owns 6,115 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 2,307 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Liability accumulated 6,912 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 71,374 shares. Calamos Advsrs holds 180,018 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 144,226 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 36,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 12,771 shares. First Advsr L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Street Corp owns 41.09M shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 0.02% or 16,420 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 13,942 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 5.68M shares. Calamos Limited Liability has 356,623 shares. 11,182 were accumulated by Loews Corp. Castleark Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 690 shares in its portfolio. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.88% or 134,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Utah Retirement Systems holds 164,740 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.66 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.