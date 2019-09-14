American Express Company (AXP) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Its Position in Ebix (EBIX) by $663,200 as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 18,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 billion, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 13,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 16,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, down from 29,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 256,457 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T (NYSE:T) by 962 shares to 5,616 shares, valued at $188.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbriar C (Prn) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y owns 11,430 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Fsi Group Inc Inc Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 60,994 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 170,301 shares. Qv accumulated 2.55% or 150,293 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Matarin Lc reported 33,839 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Montgomery Mngmt holds 2,071 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Callahan Advisors accumulated 16,382 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 681,415 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 307,789 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor has 0.7% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,110 shares. Security National Trust stated it has 3,360 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Macquarie reported 247,462 shares. 6,434 were reported by Rockland Tru.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 8,606 shares to 12,331 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 34,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,669 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 44 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 17,296 were reported by Amer Interest Group Inc. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 304,100 shares. P2 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 5.55% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 1.44 million shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Jefferies Gru Lc owns 30,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 405,884 shares. Concourse Capital Llc has 1.8% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 37,110 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 239,472 shares. Ellington Group invested in 4,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 48,900 shares. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 146,965 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

