American Express Company (AXP) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Comparing side by side

Both American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 117 2.64 N/A 7.49 16.61 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 highlights American Express Company and Yirendai Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Yirendai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Express Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Express Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

American Express Company has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd.’s 161.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

American Express Company and Yirendai Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71 Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

American Express Company’s upside potential is 11.54% at a $136.43 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Express Company and Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of American Express Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year American Express Company was more bullish than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors American Express Company beats Yirendai Ltd.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.