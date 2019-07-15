American Express Company (AXP) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Comparing side by side

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 112 2.86 N/A 7.27 16.20 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.35 N/A 1.26 4.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Security National Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Express Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Express Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

American Express Company has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation’s beta is -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company and Security National Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 0 6 3.00 Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American Express Company has an average target price of $139.6, and a 8.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Express Company and Security National Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 19.1%. 0.1% are American Express Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44% Security National Financial Corporation 1.38% 3% -2.65% -5.92% 1.07% 4.8%

For the past year American Express Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Security National Financial Corporation.

Summary

American Express Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Security National Financial Corporation.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.