American Express Company (AXP) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Contrasting side by side

Both American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 118 2.62 N/A 7.49 16.61 Qiwi plc 18 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Demonstrates American Express Company and Qiwi plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Qiwi plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Express Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American Express Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that American Express Company is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Qiwi plc’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Express Company and Qiwi plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 4 2.67 Qiwi plc 0 0 0 0.00

American Express Company’s consensus price target is $137.33, while its potential upside is 16.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Express Company and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of American Express Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year American Express Company has weaker performance than Qiwi plc

Summary

American Express Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Qiwi plc.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.