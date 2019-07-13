American Express Company (AXP) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Comparison side by side

Both American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 112 2.85 N/A 7.27 16.20 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.14 N/A 0.74 7.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than American Express Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Express Company is presently more expensive than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

American Express Company has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Express Company and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 0 6 3.00 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$139.6 is American Express Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Express Company and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 53.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of American Express Company shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 1.27% 6.49% 6.29% 18.98% 14.11% 31.91%

For the past year American Express Company was less bullish than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Summary

American Express Company beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.